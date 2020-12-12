Zacks Investment Research Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $246.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $252.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $1,224,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

