Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.