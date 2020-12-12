Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $136.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Electric has been implementing cost control measures to maintain margins amid the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 crisis. These cost reduction actions are anticipated to yield benefits of $80 million to $85 million this year. Exiting 2020, the company expects to realize $10-$11 million in permanent costs savings per quarter. Focus on developing new products and utilization of digital platforms to engage customers will drive the company’s top line. Product launches in the automation solutions market are also likely to aid growth. Further, Lincoln Electric’s strategy to grow via acquisitions to augment product offerings and to expand geographic footprint is commendable. The earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric’s ongoing quarter as well as current fiscal year have undergone positive revisions, lately.”

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $121.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.