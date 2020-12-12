Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 84,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

