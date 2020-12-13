1,695 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,120,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 53.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 201.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,145,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,203,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,057 shares of company stock worth $7,877,553. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

