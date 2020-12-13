17,970 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 109.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 215,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

