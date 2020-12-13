197,600 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 197,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376,951 shares of company stock worth $69,091,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.