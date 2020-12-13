3,915 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,500 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

D opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,745.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.