6,378 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Southern by 1,658.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,565 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.