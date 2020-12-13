8,538 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

