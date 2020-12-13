8,538 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 114.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.43 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.16.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit