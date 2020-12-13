9,350 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter worth about $2,888,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The New York Times’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

