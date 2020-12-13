Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock worth $1,120,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

