Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 619.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

