Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,157.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,053.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

