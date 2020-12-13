Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,053.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

