AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,356 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,564 shares of company stock worth $2,846,327. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

