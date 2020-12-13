Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

