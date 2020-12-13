ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSS opened at $335.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.73. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

