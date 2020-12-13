AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,410 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,910 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.