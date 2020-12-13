AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

