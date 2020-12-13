Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $23.98 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.