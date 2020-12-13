BidaskClub Lowers Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

