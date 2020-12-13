BidaskClub Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.