BidaskClub Upgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSNL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,801. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.