BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Holdings Cut by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of BMC Stock worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,229 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $46.83 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMCH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

