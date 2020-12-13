Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Booking by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,089.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,937.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,781.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,170.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,864.31.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

