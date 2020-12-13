Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 588.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.