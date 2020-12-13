California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,155 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.49. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,005. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

