California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 855,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

