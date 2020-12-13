Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 154,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

