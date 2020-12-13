Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $56,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 330,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.