Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

