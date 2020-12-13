Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

