Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,933,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

JKHY opened at $155.82 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.