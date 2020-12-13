Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 256 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

