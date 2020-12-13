Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 57.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

