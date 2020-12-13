Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 43 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $309.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.78 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.70 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $315.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,634 shares of company stock valued at $36,641,953. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

