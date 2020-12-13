Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,771.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.