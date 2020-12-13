Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 588 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

