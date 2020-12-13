Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,606.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,396.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10,040.81 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,628.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

