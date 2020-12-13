Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $718.61 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $715.08 and a 200-day moving average of $658.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

