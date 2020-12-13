Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $63.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.