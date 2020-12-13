Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $80,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 109.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

