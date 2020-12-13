Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 300.4% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

