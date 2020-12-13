Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

