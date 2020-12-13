Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $191.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

