Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

