Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.