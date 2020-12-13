Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,059 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $147.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

