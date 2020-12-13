Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,422 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

